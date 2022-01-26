Pond hockey is a hit on Sleepy Eye Lake

There is always time for another fun event on Sleepy Eye Lake and Lucas Heiderscheidt and friends did just that with the Sleepy Eye Pond Hockey Classic on Saturday, Jan. 22 as hockey enthusiasts around the state were participating in Hockey Day Minnesota— a week long celebration of outdoor hockey.

Heiderscheidt said he played in a similar style tournament his freshman year of college in Mankato.

"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," he said. "I had the idea to do this kind of in the back of my mind ever since then and when I moved home at the beginning of 2021, I decided I wanted to do it. Still then, I didn’t get serious about getting help and planning it until early November."

The Sleepy Eye Pond Hockey Classic was for adults this first year. Heiderscheidt and his buddies put the word out and started collecting registrations.

"We ended up with 12 teams and 70 players," said Heiderscheidt. "When we started telling people we were going to do it, I was just hoping I could get six teams together so I was very happy to get the turnout we did."

Heiderscheidt said the day went off even better than he had hoped. "Everybody I talked to, players and fans alike, were excited about the event and had very positive things to say about the day. Many people who made it out were willing to help wherever we needed, and we also received many small donations and tips from the people at the event."

The players paid a registration fee to participate and there were concessions. The prize for the winning team was $1,000—and the winners just happened to be Heiderscheidt's team, the Jump Ropes. They decided to donate the prize money back to the event.

The Jump Ropes team members were Alex Stark, Brandon Helget, Sean Mathiowetz, Tony Fulkerson, Matt Fulkerson, Lucas Heiderscheidt and their coach Tristan Pietig. They beat the Farmington Tigers for the championship, their team members were Nick Bauer, Luke Johnston, Wyatt Jensen, Ryan Mclaughlin, and Zach Bauer.

Heiderscheidt said he had the help of many people to put the Pond Hockey Classic together. I asked him to give me a list and it's impressive. Fun events like this take a lot of volunteer help—like that given by his wife Nikki Heiderscheidt, Terry and Shelly Heiderscheidt, Max Heiderscheidt, Sean and Karlie Mathiowetz, Tim Weicherding, Deonna Brinkman, Tristan and Jamie Pietig, Brandon Helget, Bill Helget, Elliot Braun, Owen Braun, John Braun, Kurk Kramer, Matt and Tony Fulkerson, Andrew Neid, Matt Mielke, Alex Bruggeman, Cole Reinarts, Andrick Sanchez and many more he's worried he forgot to list.

"I would especially like to thank all of the people who volunteered and helped at the event as well as all of the businesses and organizations that donated to our event," he said. "We appreciate the great support we received across the board and would not have been able to pull off the event without it!"

Heiderscheidt said businesses and organizations he would like to thank include: Bill Ries - Edward Jones, Sleepy Eye Arena Association, Heiderscheidt Digging, M.R. Paving and Excavating, L&R Concrete, Arnesons, Bopper and Lyle Heiderschiedt, Schweiss Meats, Schutz Family Foods, City of Sleepy Eye, Towns Edge Lumber, Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club, River View Sanitation, Bolten and Menk.

"We will be back bigger and better in 2023!" Heiderscheidt said. "We have a lot of good ideas being thrown around of what we can do to improve the event and will also focus on involving the community and the attendees as much as we can."