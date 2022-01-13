City property is selling, council acts on several transactions

The Tuesday, Jan. 11 meeting of the Sleepy Eye City Council started with a public hearing on tax abatements for a housing complex and a car wash. City Manager Bob Elston reviewed the abatement proposals—the first being for the apartment project, which involves tax abatement by the city, county, and school district for a 15 year period during which a portion of the real estate taxes on the property would be returned to the developer to help with the cost of the project. Elston said the county and school district both have hearings scheduled for the abatement.

The second abatement involves only the city, for the purchase of property, between Casey's and C&S Heating, by Briar Braulick for a car wash for $87,500; the abatement will reduce that by $45,000 which the city will re-capture as taxes are paid.

The Council approved both property tax abatement resolutions and authorized execution of the abatement agreements.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel announced reappointments to various city boards and commissions and one new appointment: Sean Mathiowetz to Park Board.

The Council heard a request from the Sportsmen's Club for $5,000 to assist in the cost for a bathroom facility at the Trap range (city owned property). After discussion on the expense of a well, the Council approved a $7,500 contribution towards the cost.

The following property ordinances were approved:

• First reading of Ordinance #199 to sell property to Sleepy Eye Multi Family LLC (apartment complex) and second reading and adoption of Ordinance #194 establishing Snow's 5th addition (for apartment complex).

• Second reading and adoption of Ordinance #198 establishing Sleepy Hollow 7th and Second reading and adoption of Ordinance #195 to sell Lot 1 Block 1 Sleepy Hollow's 7th Addition to Tom and Diane Stoks for $16,500.

• Second reading and adoption of Ordinance #196 to sell Lot 13, Block 1 of Snow's second addition to John and Karen Moosbrugger for $27,575.

• First reading of Ordinance #200 to sell Lot 4 Block 2 Snow's First Addition to Jeffrey and Caitlyn Pietig for $90,000.

• First reading of Ordinance #201 to sell a triangle plot in the Southeast corner of Outlot A in Snow's 2nd Addition to Jeffrey and Caitlyn Pietig for $2,500 and first reading of a resolution approving a lot split for the plot.

Elston scheduled a finance committee meeting for Jan. 26. Mayor Pelzel said, "we have more real estate to sell."