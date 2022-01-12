Zayden Martinez is SEMC’s New Year’s Baby

Courtesy SEMC

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

Sleepy Eye Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Baby boy Zayden Saint Martinez joined the world at 8:01 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. Proud parents are Vanessa Astorga and Abraham Martinez of Sleepy Eye. Zayden was delivered by Dr. Harman Dhaliwal.

“I asked if there had been any babies born this year. They said no, so we knew we might be (parents of the New Year’s baby),” said Abraham.

First-time-mom Vanessa said she was nervous about delivery at first, but things changed as labor progressed. “It was scary at first. As soon as I felt him coming, though, I got really excited. Once he was here, everything was so much better.”

The couple was complimentary of the care they received at Sleepy Eye Medical Center, expressing gratitude for their care team.

“It was amazing. Everyone was great. Staff gave lots of help and support while she was delivering,” said Abraham.

Grandparents to the new bundle are Laura and Ruben Astorga and Perla and Eulogio Martinez.

The new family of three received a congratulatory gift basket with an assortment of baby clothes, books, burp clothes, rattles, teethers, toys, and more from Sleepy Eye Medical Center.