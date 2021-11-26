Sleepy Eye's Light the Night event Saturday at Sportsmen's Park

The Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the 4th Annual Light the Night Holiday Event on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Park as a kickoff to the holiday season. You can enjoy a walk among the lights, horse and carriage rides and sweet treats—it's all free!

This is a walking tour of lights. Vehicles will be required to park in the designated areas.

Again this year the Chamber is accepting donations of unwrapped toys for Santa's Closet, which serves children in Brown County.

Event sponsors are Americana Community Bank, Century 21-Red Shoe Realty, Schutz Family Foods, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union and SUBWAY of Sleepy Eye.