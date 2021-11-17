72,500 Food for Kidz meals packaged Sunday

For the 18th year, volunteers in Sleepy Eye spent a Sunday afternoon [Nov. 14] packaging meals that are distributed to children in need around the world through the Food for Kidz organization. The dry food packets contain a mixture of nutritionally sustainable ingredients that includes protein, rice, vegetables, and seasonings. Volunteers of all ages continue to answer the call for help with this project.

Rick and Jane Mages, along with Rick's sister Deb Fischer, have worked together to organize this event for all these years. Rick said this year the Sleepy Eye Knights of Columbus helped organize the event and will be heading it up into the future. The hand off will be smooth as Rick is a KC member and will continue to help with the project.

"We had approximately 160 plus volunteers at the Event Center Sunday," said Rick. "We ended up packing 72,500 meals and have received many donations to help pay for the event, which is 15 cents a meal."

Rick said volunteers included students from the local schools, church groups, 4-H clubs and FFA, as well as many adults and children.

"We were happy with so many people coming out to help and the many organizations and individuals who supported it with the donations," Rick said.