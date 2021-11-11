Just two weeks until Sportsmen's Park shines with Holiday Lights!

Last weekend featured beautiful weather for all kinds of outdoors chores. The Holiday Lights in Motion crew, who actually work in all types of weather, took advantage and made amazing progress at Sportsmen's Park according to co-chair Mike Suess. Sunday there were four bucket trucks working among the trees.

"Most of the ground work is done so we really just need people willing to go up in the aerial lifts these next two weekends," said Suess. "And even better than that, we need someone willing to learn how to operate a lift and be competent to do it on their own."

Suess said volunteer Mary Ann Christensen was game to learn on Sunday. "I showed her how to operate it and let her learn some on her own—then we all [four lifts] went up and did a tree together. She is doing a great job!"

When the volunteers are up in the tree tops, they move the lifts around—passing the reel of lights to the next team—as they wind their way up and up. It looks like a carefully choreographed dance around the trees.

Work continues the next two weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.