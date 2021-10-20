It's set up time for Holiday Lights in Motion — volunteers welcome!

With the first weekend of Holiday Lights in Motion set up accomplished, the committee is satisfied with a good start in wonderful weather conditions.

Mike Suess, co-chair of HLM and head set up guru, said things went well Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17. "We had a nice flow of volunteers come to help start the tree lighting process," he said. "We also had a donated lunch for the volunteers."

Suess explained work starts from the ground up. "We wrap the trunks first and just keep going higher," he said. There are a lot of tree trunks to wrap and as that is accomplished, and the leaves fall off the trees, work will begin up higher in the branches, from lifts and bucket trucks.

"We could use more adult volunteers who are comfortable working from up in the buckets," Suess said.

Volunteers are needed for both ground work and "high" work. A sign up link is found on the Holiday Lights in Motion website. There is also a sign up link for those who can help provide lunches.

Volunteers should also feel free to just show up in the park and ask what they can do to help. Work will continue each Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Nov. 21.

Organization that would like to man the concession stand during the light show, and receive the proceeds, are asked to provide some volunteer help during set up—as the Sleepy Eye Baseball Association did on Saturday.

Co-chair Shari Hittesdorf said HLM is now organized as Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, meaning that donations are now tax-deductible.