Sleepy Eye City Council approves preliminary budget

At the beginning of the Tuesday, Sept. 14 Sleepy Eye City Council meeting, Chief of Police Matt Andres introduced two new officers—Taylor Bolinger and Isaac Froehlich. (Read Chief Andres' column in this issue to learn more.)

The council approved a resolution to accept a $1,000 donation from the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen's Club to help purchase body cameras for the police department.

Fire Chief Ron Zinniel received approval for three new Fire Department members—Kyle Borth, Dylan Wersal, and Nick Martinka, with the condition they must pass a physical and complete required training.

The council approved a dance permit for S.E. Brewing Co. for Sept. 25 (required because there is a charge to attend) and to waive the requirement for security, which Chief Andres okayed.

City Attorney Alissa Groen presented a resolution terminating the Development Agreement with Frontier Labs for the property located just south of Kibble Equipment. Frontier Labs is not ready to proceed and agreed to terminate the agreement and deed the property back to the city. The resolution passed on a motion by Scott Krzmarzick, seconded by Doug Pelzel.

Referring to the city's interest in having apartments built, Groen said the property provides a location for apartments but the property needs platting. The council called for the first reading of the Snow 5th Addition plat.

Engineer Dave Palm updated the council on the various street projects. He said the 12th Avenue/St. Mary's Street project punch list items are almost all taken care of and the project is substantially complete. On the 2020 Street and Utility project he said the wear course paving would likely be completed the next day. Palm said on the 1st Avenue project the utility mains are 99% complete with a number of sanitary and water services to be completed south of Elm St. Palm reported that the railroad, which previously agreed to install new planking by the tracks, now have said that might not get done until May, or might not get done at all. Palm said he and Mike Hardin and Bob Elston all are working to get the railroad to hold to their original agreement.

City Manager Bob Elston presented the preliminary 2022 budget. After a number of budget work sessions since July, with input from department heads and councilors, the preliminary budget reflects a 5.3% levy increase, or $80,170 more than 2021. This preliminary budget must be sent to Brown County by the end of September after which it can still be reduced but not increased. The final budget is certified to the county in December.

The council approved paving the alley south of S.E. Brewing Co. brought before them by petition of all but two property owners, with other properties agreeing to cover those costs.

The next meeting of the Sleepy Eye City Council is Tuesday, Oct. 12.