It's official—Chasing Our Tails is now a Sleepy Eye business

Right on schedule, Steve Trachtenberg, owner of pet treat manufacturer Chasing Our Tails, closed on the purchase of the former Del Monte plant on Friday, Aug. 15.

Del Monte closed the plant at the end of the 2019 pack and the facility was sold to Seneca Foods in May 2020. Seneca and Trachtenberg announced an agreement on the sale of the property in December 2020. After a pause in May, the companies announced a final agreement in late June. At that time Sleepy Eye EDA Coordinator Kurk Kramer reported that closing on the purchase was expected to happen on Aug. 15.

On Friday, Trachtenberg led this reporter, along with Kramer and Public Works Director Mike Hardin, on a tour of his new plant. Trachtenberg said his $2.6 million purchase included the 21 acre property with over 200,000 square feet of space in the buildings. His first order of business is to have heating and cooling contractor, Gag Sheet Metal, install air conditioning and replace the heating system for the second and third floors of the plant. That is the first area of the facility his business will use.

Three of Trachtenberg's companies will utilize the Sleepy Eye plant—Chasing Our Tails, Bellboy Import Corporation, and Alive Pet Food.

Trachtenberg expects to be operational in Sleepy Eye with packing, warehousing, and distribution functions by Oct. 1. He said the plant will employ 12 to 20 people now, with further development for use of the plant in the future.

Trachtenberg thanked Kramer for his assistance with the process of acquiring the Sleepy Eye plant and said he is excited to be here.