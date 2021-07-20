Sleepy Eye's Party in the Park is back this week!

It's back! After a pandemic year off, Sleepy Eye's Party in the Park is back this summer. The community gathering for people of all ages is on Thursday, July 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Allison Park. The event is presented by the Sleepy Eye Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sleepy Eye Police Department. They invite you to help strengthen our community ties during a night of fun, food, music and information.

Party in the Park will again feature a number of public health and safety organizations, such as the Sleepy Eye Police, Sleepy Eye Ambulance, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Brown County Public Health, and the Sleepy Eye Medical Center. SEMC will even be offering COVID-19 vaccines at the park.

Other local organizations and some businesses will also have displays, kids games, fun, food and information at this event. Party in the Park is a fundraiser for many of Sleepy Eye's local organizations and they appreciate the support of the community.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the ever popular group Heide & the Good Old Boys. Bring a lawn chair so you can plunk down in front of them and enjoy the tunes and tap your toes — or just plan to get up and dance.

Be sure to wish for nice weather because the Chamber and Police Department say: "If inclement weather occurs the event will be canceled and NOT rescheduled." They also say: "NO pets allowed."