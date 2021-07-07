Sleepy Eye Brewing Company expanding business space

Sleepy Eye Brewing Company is off to a solid start, despite operating under difficult conditions during the pandemic closures. In fact, the brewery is busy enough to make the decision to develop additional space next door. The company purchased the building that formerly housed Friendz salon and development of the space is underway. SEBC's building partner in the Pix, Sleepy Eye Coffee Company, with also make use of the expanded space.

SEBC Manager Dave Forster recently gave the Herald-Dispatch a peek at the new space, currently under construction by the same local contractor who built out the brewery and coffee shop — S & A Construction. Forster said the space will include restrooms, a bar, and a stage for musical acts.

"Sometimes the music is hard to hear in the current space," said Forster. "We think the slightly lower ceiling in the expansion with help with that and we will pipe the music into the main room also."

The expansion will provide much-needed space for private events said Forster. "We get requests for rehearsal dinners, parties, even small weddings. We can't do that in the main space so this expansion will allow us to book those events." Forster said the coffee shop will also use the space for the same reason—daytime private events.

Another feature of the new space is a new door on the east side leading to a street level patio in space leased from Sleepy Eye Uptown owner Mark Kober. Forster said in the current brewery and coffee shop a door will be opened to the expansion space and patrons can also flow through to the new patio door.

The owners of Sleepy Eye Brewing Company hope the new space will be available for use by November.