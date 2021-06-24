Brown County Public Health vaccine clinics scheduled

Brown County Public Health

Brown County Public Health is excited to offer all three COVID-19 Vaccines to those who are interested in becoming vaccinated on Thursdays at our office in New Ulm. Being able to offer all three vaccine variations allows our residents to be in charge of their health and choose the vaccine that they prefer. Other options for vaccination may be available by calling our office.

Community vaccination events are coming to Brown County. Look for Public Health at Springfield’s Riverside Days on Saturday, June 26. More events will be scheduled in July.

As the vaccine rates climb in our county, Public Health continues to urge parents to vaccinate their children who are 12 years and older. While many of the adults over age 50 in Brown County are protected, the younger population group is still at risk for COVID-19. By vaccinating more adults under age 50 and adolescents age 12 and older we can protect the youngest population that are not able to be vaccinated at this time. The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people 12 years and older, is available at Brown County Public Health.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics – Walk-Ins and Appointments Available

Every Thursday through July 29, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Brown County Community Services Building, 1117 Center Street, New Ulm

Offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Riverside Days in Springfield – Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside Park; 4 to 7 p.m. at Martha Anderson Park; Offering 1 Dose Johnson & Johnson and 2 Dose Moderna

To make an appointment you can access the link on the Brown County Website: https://www.co.brown.mn.us/covidvaccine or call 507-233-6820 to make an appointment or with any vaccine questions.