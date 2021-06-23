June Sleepy Eye EDA meeting report

Kurk Kramer, EDA Coordinator

I presented the EDA Financial Reports on the Revolving Loan Fund, the Business Rehabilitation Fund, the Sign & Awning Program, the other active EDA Assistance Funds, and the 2021 program amounts that have been distributed year to date. I also commented in more details on a few items from my monthly report.

I reported that Chasing Our Tails continues to work with Seneca representatives on the purchase/sale of the Seneca facility. I am hopeful that I will be able to report on a final decision between the two companies in my July article. I am unable to provide any update on the status of the Del Monte ponds, however, I am hopeful to be able to share information soon. There is also no update or change regarding the sale of the cemetery property in South Dakota or the Orchid Inn. The City Manager and I remain in contact with reps from Alliance Building Corp. regarding an apartment project. The City Manager, Mayor, and I have also met with local developers/contractors to discuss the need for housing. The targeted area is the Snow Second Addition and the types of housing considered have been patio homes and/or duplexes. Several different ideas regarding the possible development were shared. We will work on getting some specific numbers on lot prices considering assessments, land, and other utility costs, and then further discuss with those interested in the possible housing development plans.

The Board members again discussed using a portion of the Community Center that could be developed into professional office spaces. There has been some interest from local business owners that are in the need of a small office or business space that could make this a reality. The EDA Board also discussed sharing these ideas with the City Council prior to any action, to receive their input and approval if they feel it is an acceptable project to pursue and develop. The mayor will also discuss these possible ideas with those seniors that currently use the building for some of their daily and weekly activities stressing they will continue to be able to use the facility.

I updated the Board on the meeting that was held with representatives from Region 9, Minnesota State Mankato, South Central Technical College, and some of the local business and industry reps. I sent out a follow-up email to the businesses with a short response sheet requesting some feedback including any input, comments, ideas, and potential support from the local businesses to see this program continue in the future.

The EDA Board will address some specifics on their 5-Year Capital Plan at the next Board Meeting in July. The July meeting will be an extended quarterly workshop meeting that will enable the group to spend more time on EDA related topics, ideas, programs, and planning for the remainder of the 2021 calendar year and enable the Board to begin the planning for the 2022 budget and fiscal year for the EDA and the programs they will continue to have available for the Sleepy Eye Business Community.

As always, if you have any questions, or want more information on current EDA activities please feel free to contact me. 794-5636, eda@sleepyeye-mn.com