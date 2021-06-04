Brown County Public Heath has a variety of Vaccine Clinics scheduled

Brown County Public Health

Your Shot to Summer – Last week, Governor Walz announced the roll-out of incentives for the first 100,000 people to receive their first vaccine between May 27 and June 30. A variety of rewards are available such as fishing licenses, state park pass, zoo pass, Valley Fair pass, Nickelodeon Universe tickets, baseball tickets, or a gift card. This incentive rollout is aimed to encourage those not vaccinated to “roll up their sleeves” and get a vaccine. As of May 31, 64.7% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have received at least one dose. Brown County Residents roll in at 64.5% of first doses. Governor Walz’ goal is to reach 70% by July 1.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics – Appointments Recommended but Walk-ins Available

Wednesday, June 9, 4 to 5 p.m. – Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Brown County Community Services Building, 1117 Center Street, New Ulm

Every Thursday in June, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m,. appointments available for the Moderna vaccine at the Brown County Community Services Building, 1117 Center Street, New Ulm. Appointments recommended but Walk-ins available.

To make an appointment you can access the link on the Brown County Website: https://www.co.brown.mn.us/covidvaccine or call 507-233-6820 to make an appointment.

If the clinic fills up or if the clinics this week do not fit your schedule there is a waitlist survey link on the website you can fill out. We will notify you when doses become available or call us at 507-233-6820 for assistance filling out the waitlist survey.