Summer is on the way - Sleepy Eye Chamber news!

Christina Andres, Executive Director, Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce

It’s been a whirlwind month of May and June is busting through the calendar to get going. Congratulations to our 2021 area graduates! We here at the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce wish you all the best as you start this next chapter in your lives. We are confident that your schools and your community have prepared you for the adventurous road ahead.

Congratulations also to our 2021 Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Scholarship recipient, Mr. Allen Arneson. Allen’s essay was selected by our Board of Directors out of the 10 that were submitted. He will be awarded a $500 scholarship, made possible by the generous participants at our Annual Chamber Golf Tournament. Our tourney will again be taking this June 24 at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club, forms are available on our website under Latest Opportunities. Thank you to those participants and Allen, we wish you the best!

Congratulations as well to Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s Catholic School who was named our 2021 Business of the Year! Multiple submissions were sent in praising how St. Mary’s worked through the COVID adjustments over the last year and how they continue to engage their students with the Sleepy Eye business community. We are grateful to have them and our public school as such strong foundations for our local youth.

End of Summer Celebration Aug 20-22 planning is in full swing and our first activity is on the books! Grand Parade entry forms can be found on our Chamber website, sleepyeyechamber.com, under the Events/Celebrations tab. The parade will run same route, same time, same setup, so plan your Saturday, Aug. 21 evening with a parade in mind. Other events beginning Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon are still unfolding but this one we wanted to nail down for sure. Check our website as well as our Facebook page to be alerted to all things for our End of Summer Weekend.

As we slide into the summer and the newest safety guidance goes into effect let’s please be mindful that the transition back to pre-mask wearing days may take a bit to work out and some people may not abandon it at all. Some of our businesses, for the precaution and safety of their staff, may still require the use of masks upon entry and that is their right to do so. While we hope this summer resembles those that we are used to, this is still going to be a transitional few months, especially as some businesses continue to offer remote working and some are simply looking for employees to handle the increased services that this phase of the pandemic has brought. Brighter days are ahead I assure you. And just as the adjustment last spring took some getting used to, the same applies for the exit strategy.

Beginning June 1, the Chamber Office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Mondays and Fridays, I will be working remotely.

Be safe, be well and have an amazing summer in Sleepy Eye!