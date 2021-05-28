It’s summer! Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center to open June 1

Plans are set to enjoy a normal summer at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center. Manager Wendy Hoffmann said there will not be any restrictions at SEFAC this summer.

SEFAC will open for the season on Tuesday, June 1. Hours will be Noon to 7 p.m. every day.

After not being able to offer swimming lessons last summer, Hoffmann said registration for lessons was very good this year. There are still some openings, so anyone who still wants to register for swimming lessons can call SEFAC at 794-9501 to make arrangements. Lessons include group classes and private lessons.

Hoffmann said the staff of college and high school students is all in place. Wednesday the entire staff had their annual CPR training and on Saturday morning will have a staff meeting at the pool to go over all procedures.

Three Assistant Managers—Alexa Owens, Kendra Zuhlsdorf and Brynja Mielke—will oversee SEFAC staff and daily operations. Hoffmann said the three women, who are all college students, each have several years of experience as employees at SEFAC.

Here are all the details from Wendy Hoffmann, Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center Manager

The SEFAC will officially open on Tuesday, June 1 and things will be going back to normal! What does that mean? Our hours this summer are 12-7 p.m. daily. We will be offering swimming lessons this year for $30/child, beginning with Session 1 from June 14-25, Session 2 from July 12-23, and Session 3 from August 2-13. You may call the pool at 794-9501 to sign your child(ren) up if you have not done so already. Private lessons are an option and will cost $35 for use of the facility, as well as paying the instructor. Please call the pool and we will take your name and number and have a WSI instructor call you to set up the lessons. Adult water aerobics/lap swim will begin Monday, June 7 and will be Monday through Friday at 7-8 a.m. or 7-8 p.m.

We offer daily admission at $5, which is for everyone entering the facility (55 and older senior citizen non-swimmer admission is $3). We sell season passes for families ($185) or individuals ($110). Family passes only include immediate family members (those living in your household). We also offer punch cards in increments of 10 visits for $40. Adult water aerobics/lap swim will be $3 for each day or we encourage you to buy a punch card which would give you 10 visits for $30. The pool is also available for private party rentals at $150/hour plus $12/lifeguard. Please call the pool to check on availability.

We’ve also set up various Night Swims throughout the summer. These events require you to pay $5/patron (no passes or punch cards will be honored). The following Night Swims will be from 8-10 p.m.: June 28 and 30, July 2, 6, 8, 27, and 29. July 10 and August 1 we will have Night Swim from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The pool will provide a concession stand which will carry various candy, pop, water, ice cream treats, pickles, and pizza. No coolers/food/beverages from outside will be allowed into the facility. Lounge chairs are back. You may also bring pool toys (no inner tubes or floaties) and if your child is wearing a lifejacket we ask that there is an adult attending to that child at all times in the water—whether in the kiddie pool or the lap pool. Lifejackets are not allowed on while using the slides or the diving boards. Lockers will also be made available and locks can be rented for $3, with $1 being returned once the lock is turned back in. If your child is not potty trained they are required to wear a swim diaper which are available to purchase at the pool for $2.

If you would like to stay updated throughout the summer or have any questions, visit our Facebook page or call the aquatic center at 794-9501. Please note, all closings/cancellations will be listed on our Facebook page and available on our answering machine at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center.

The staff at the aquatic center look forward to providing you a safe and fun experience at the pool! See you soon!