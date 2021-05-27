Traditional Memorial Day program planned in Sleepy Eye

Last year Memorial Day was commemorated privately with family visits to cemeteries. This year the traditional Memorial Day program is back for Sleepy Eye.

Weather permitting, the Avenue of Flags will be on display at Home Cemetery.

Monday’s events will begin downtown at Veterans Park with flag raising by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard at 9 a.m. From there the participants will gather at St. Mary’s Cemetery for flag raising, an invocation and musical selections by St. Mary’s School Band.

The next stop on the program is Home Cemetery for flag raising, an invocation, music and a Memorial Address by Randy Braulick, son of Korean War Veteran. Wreaths will be placed in honor of veterans of past wars and flags will be placed to honor comrades who have passed away since Memorial Day 2019.

The participants will then travel to the Leavenworth Cemetery for a similar program there.

In case of inclement weather the program will be held in St. Mary’s School Gym beginning at 9:30 a.m.