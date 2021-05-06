Happy 71st Birthday to our famous quads—making Sleepy Eye the place to be born!

The Seifert quads put Sleepy Eye on the map when they were born to Art and Dolores Seifert at the Sleepy Eye Hospital 71 years ago. Through the years their birthday celebrations have been regularly noted in the Herald-Dispatch. Last year, the quads’ big 70th birthday party was canceled due to the pandemic. On Saturday, May 1, they got another chance and gathered in New Ulm with family members for a 71st birthday party.