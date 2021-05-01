Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club showers community with gifts

The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

The Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club continued their generous support of Sportsmen’s Park with a donation of $10,000 to the City of Sleepy Eye for two new docks that are going in at the park this spring. Pictured are club members Chris Krenz (left) and Sam Domeier (right) presenting the check to Parks Director Matt Schmidt.

Sportsmen's Club members, Dale Evers (left) and Sam Domeier (right), presented a check for $1,000 to the Sleepy Eye Fire Department, accepted by Chief Ron Zinniel.

Sportsmen's Club members, Sam Domeier (left) and Dale Evers (right) presented a check for $1,000 to the Sleepy Eye Ambulance Service, accepted by EMT Jackie Confer.