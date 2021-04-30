Depot Museum opens Saturday, 2021 Ornament available—with special exclusive offer!

The Depot Museum opens for the season on Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening day will also be the first day the 2021 Sleepy Eye Christmas Ornament is available for purchase. To celebrate the May Day opening and ornament introduction, refreshments will be available.

Several years ago the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society became the organization to produce the annual collectible ornament. Each year, SEAHS chooses a historical photo from the museum’s collection to feature on the ornament.

For 2021 the Sleepy Eye Ornament features a 1921 photo of the Opera House, an establishment for theater and musical entertainment which occupied the second floor of the building we now know as the Palace. The building, a fixture in downtown Sleepy Eye, was erected in 1895.

Dave and Mardy Vosbeck, owners of the Palace building, were pleased to have the old Opera House featured on the ornament. In fact, Dave was so pleased he provided the historical society with a limited supply of authentic Opera House tickets to pair with an ornament for an extra special collectible set.

Ornaments will be available for purchase at the Depot Museum Saturday. The ornament/ticket combo is in limited supply and will be sold only two per customer. Ornaments are $12 and the limited edition combo is $15. Ornaments will also be available at a number of retail stores in Sleepy Eye—but the ornament/ticket combo is a special item only at the Depot Museum to assist with SEAHS’s fundraising needs.

Visitors to the museum will also see the new displays in two cases recently acquired from the Brown County Historical Society.

Depot Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. To arrange a group tour or to inquire about a visit outside of normal hours, call Director Deb Joramo at 507-794-5053.