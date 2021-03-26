Benefit for Jen Cleveland family on Saturday, sauerkraut feed and online auction

Earlier this winter, Tina Fischer made plans for a benefit sauerkraut feed and online auction for her friend Jen Cleveland, who was battling COVID-19 in the hospital in Rochester. Sadly, Jen passed away earlier this month, but Tina wanted to continue with the fundraiser to help Jen’s family in this tough time.

The Sauerkraut Feed is this Saturday, March 27, take out only from the back door of the Servicemen’s Club, 3 to 9 p.m., or until it’s all gone. Pre-orders are preferred, call 507-380-7729 or 507-227-8983 to place an order.

The online auction is found on the Benefit for Jen Cleveland Facebook page.

Tina also set up a GoFundme site for those who wish to make a monetary donation, found at:

gofund.me/4982a753.

On the page Tina tells Jen’s story:

Jen fought renal kidney failure for eight years and by the grace of God received her new kidney in September. After many years of being in and out of the hospital she was quickly returning back to the Jen we all knew. She was so happy to know things were going in the right direction.

In January the family received the worst news possible, somewhere along the line Jen was exposed to COVID-19. What Jen did not know is this would be the hardest fight yet. On Saturday, March 6, her fight had ended. There was nothing more the doctors could do.

Jen leaves behind five children ages 22, 19, 16, 10, and 8, her loving husband Tim and her grandbaby. Anyone who knew Jen, knew she had so much life and love left give. She was such a proud mom, grandma, and wife. All proceeds raised will go directly to Tim and the kids.