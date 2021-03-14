Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty to be crowned on Sunday, March 14

The 74th Annual Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation will take place on Sunday, March 14. The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization said due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, a limited number of tickets were pre-sold, and there will be no general admission at the door. Masks/face coverings are require for those who attend.

The crowning of the new Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty will be posted on the Miss Sleepy Eye Facebook page.

The candidates for Miss Sleepy Eye 2021 were asked why they are excited to be involved in the Miss Sleepy Eye program. Introducing the candidates:

McKenna Dockter Parents: Matt and Carrie Dockter

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because I have the opportunity to get more involved in my community and gain more confidence in myself. I also love building relationships with the candidates.”

McKenna is sponsored by Randy’s Family Drug & Gift.

Trisha Ludewig Parents: Clete and Julie Ludewig

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because I can’t wait for the experience with this, to build my confidence.”

Trisha is sponsored by D & S Repair.

McKenzie Mertz Parents: Cal Mertz and Katie Miller

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because it lets me work and talk with new people. Also because it gives me a good opportunity to learn having more confidence in talking to other people and more confidence in myself.”

McKenzie is sponsored by Smoke Eater BBQ.

Leah Miller Parents: Ron and Melissa Miller

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because I have wanted to be involved in the program because my sister was a candidate in the Miss Sleepy Eye program. Watching her experience has really inspired me to take this opportunity.”

Leah is sponsored by First Security Bank.

Jenny Piotter Parents: Michael Piotter and Nikeisha Piotter

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because I want to be more confident in myself and make more friends during this time.”

Jenny is sponsored by Schutz Family Foods.

Kayla Schroepfer Parents: Joel and Marti Schroepfer

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because I come to watch the coronation every year and I couldn’t wait to be a part of it myself!”

Kayla is sponsored by Sleepy Eye Coffee Co.

McKenna Strong Parents: Travis and Carmen Strong

“I am excited to be a Miss Sleepy Eye candidate because it’s a new and fun experience that brings many opportunities.”

McKenna is sponsored by Lifetime Eyecare Center.

In addition to the individual candidate sponsors, many other Sleepy Eye businesses support the Miss Sleepy Eye program with financial or in-kind donations.

Diamond Sponsors: Chuck Spaeth Ford, Koozie Group, Krenz Real Estate & Auctioneering, Mark Thomas Co., Mathiowetz Construction Co., Miller Sellner, New Ulm Brewing & Beverage Co. – 1919 Rootbeer and Schmid Financial Services.

Sapphire Sponsors: Schwartz Farms and Sleepy Eye Medical Center.

Emerald Sponsors: Americana Community Bank, Big Splash LLC Car Wash, Brown County REA, C & S Grain Systems, Envision Salon, Expressway-Sleepy Eye, First Security Agency, Fischer Groen Law & Groen Title Co. and Heiderscheidt Aerial LLC.

In-Kind Sponsors: Koozie Group, Miller Sellner and Sleepy Eye Golf Club.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization said they look forward to having everyone join them for coronation in 2022.