Dyckman Free Library gets a winter-spring refreshing

The staff at the Dyckman Free Library have been busy cleaning, painting and rearranging, for the past few months. One of the first projects they tackled was a fresh paint job, wall decor, and shelf arrangement in the children’s area.

You know how one project just leads to another?

“We have painted all the walls in the ‘new addition’ except for the wall by the restrooms, which will be done shortly,” said Library Director Lisa Steffl. “We’ve also moved some display items around to make more room, the most noticeable is the Chief statue, which we moved to the part of the library that has higher ceilings, becausehe is so tall. He’s also less of a temptation there for the little kiddos to touch him, as they no longer have to walk past him to get to their books.”

Monday the library was closed for Presidents’ Day so the library staff took advantage of a closed day to move the junior Non-fiction over to the Junior section, so all their books are together.

Sound easy? No, it wasn’t. “That required shifting almost all of our collection, including the adult fiction!” said Steffl.