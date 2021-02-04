Introducing the 2021 Miss Sleepy Eye Candidates

The Miss Sleepy Eye organization started their 2021 program on Saturday morning, Jan. 30, when they gathered the seven candidates together for the Candidate Kickoff.

Local young women who are candidates for Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty 2021 are McKenna Dockter, Trisha Ludewig, McKenzie Mertz, Leah Miller, Jenny Piotter, Kayla Schroepfer, and McKenna Strong.

On Saturday morning the candidates made posters to share with Sleepy Eye grandfriends, had their individual photos taken, learned more about what’s to come in the coming weeks leading up to Coronation and participated in the Candidate Scholarship application process.

The Miss Sleepy Eye Coronation will be held on Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. Plans are still pending as rules and regulations for gatherings may change.