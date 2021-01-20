Good news on fishing contest—get your raffle ticket now

It was a waiting game for the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club, and ice fishing contest organizers across the state, but Lynn Krenz finally got the email from the MN DNR that their permit for a fishing contest is approved—on Sleepy Eye Lake, Sunday, Feb. 7. More details to come, but in the meantime get your raffle ticket to win the Ice Castle Fish House or other prizes. Tickets are sold at Expressway and other local businesses.