Sleepy Eye City Council welcomes new councilors

After a sometimes tense election season, the first official City Council meeting for new councilors, Scott Krzmarzick and Christina Andres, may have seemed a little under-whelming as they took part via Zoom meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 12.

Council action included:

•Approval of the Mayor’s appointment of Joe Schieffert to the EDA board and Christina Andres to the EDA as Council Liaison (non-voting).

•Designated the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch as the official newspaper; and First Security Bank, Southpoint FCU, and Americana Bank as official depositories.

•Gave permission for the City Clerk and City Manager to invest City funds.

•Approved a one year extension of rural fire contracts.

•Tabled a review of the updated personnel manual; City Manager Bob Elston suggested the Finance Committee look it over one more time before taking action.

•Approved an agreement for a bait and other tackle vending machine to be placed in Sportsmen’s Park, proposed by Rob Brandl, with $120 annual fee.

•Held the second reading and approved an ordinance amending council annual salaries, to take effect in 2023: $6,000 for mayor and $5,000 for councilors.

•Approved funding requests of $4,200 for the Sleepy Eye Historical Society and $9,000 for the Chamber of Commerce. Elston said these annual requests were already in the budget, but are voted on each January. Councilor Christina Andres abstained.