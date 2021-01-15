Residents and staff at Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus receive COVID-19 vaccination

Submitted

Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents and staff on Thursday, Jan. 7. The clinic vaccinated 56 residents and 36 staff members with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, administered by their pharmacy partner, Omnicare a CVS Health Company.

“We are excited to participate in the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout that includes both our residents and staff,” said Nathan Pearson, Executive Director. “Our residents are the most vulnerable to the negative impacts of COVID-19, and each team member on our staff continues to put their health on the line every day as they show their commitment to our residents’ care. The Moderna vaccine was found to be highly effective, and we believe this will protect and save lives.”

Thursday’s vaccinations are the first of the two doses necessary to achieve the full protection of the vaccine, which was found to be 94% effective in phase 3 trials. Sleepy Eye Senior Living will continue to follow all necessary precautions, including wearing personal protective equipment and conducting regular testing, to ensure safety and comply with federal and state guidelines.

“We fully support the federal and state prioritization of long-term care and assisted living in the distribution of the vaccine,” said Pearson. “The past year has proven challenging for everyone. We are grateful to our staff, residents and their families for their continued strength and support. The fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the vaccine to be safe and effective gives us hope as we look towards a brighter future.”