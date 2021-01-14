Otto Scott Helget is Sleepy Eye Medical Center’s New Year’s Baby

Submitted

While first-time parents Saydi and Nolan Helget of Sleepy Eye knew they were expecting a little boy, they had no idea he would be the first baby born at Sleepy Eye Medical Center in 2021. Otto Scott Helget entered the world at 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 7, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Adam Armbruster.

“Overall, we had a really good experience. Our nurses were awesome, and Dr. Adam was great and so patient,” said Saydi.

Being pregnant and later delivering during a pandemic had its difficulties.

“It was trying to be pregnant during the pandemic. We had to take precautionary measures,” said Saydi.

“It’s challenging now because we’re limited to the number of visitors we can have here (SEMC),” said Nolan.

“But it’s also nice bonding time with it just being us,” added Saydi.

According to Nolan, it did not take long for the new family to bond. “We both fell in love pretty fast.”

Grandparents to the new bundle include Dave and Tammy Helget, Shane Martinka, step-grandfather Todd Ibberson, and the late Heidi Ibberson.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center gave the family an assortment of gifts in celebration of Otto Helget, the first baby born at SEMC in 2021.