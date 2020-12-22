Jerry Haala retires after 45-year career in feed business

After a 45-year career in the feed business, Jerry Haala’s last day at Springfield Coop Creamery was Friday, Dec. 11. Haala started his career with Steve Hillesheim at Steve’s Feed and Farm Supply and continued when Hillesheim sold the business to Springfield Coop Creamery eight years ago.

“Steve [Hillesheim] gave me an opportunity in sales and service for livestock nutrition, driving out in the country to meet with farmers,” said Haala. “My niche came to be dairy rations.”

Haala said new products were always coming out and he appreciated the training provided through the vendors and the territory people he worked with over the years.

Haala also mentioned how close he became with the his farm customers — including their families, dogs and cats!

After many years on the road, Haala was named Manager of the Sleepy Eye Division when Springfield Coop Creamery acquired the business.

On Friday, the staff at the Coop celebrated Haala’s retirement with pizza (provided by Hubbard reps) and ice cream for lunch.

Haala was presented with a plaque in honor of his long career, by Steve Helget, General Manager of Springfield Coop Creamery.

What’s next for Haala?

“Nothing,” he said. “I think nothing, for about a year!”

Haala and his wife, Linda (also recently retired) do expect to enjoy traveling and seeing more of their adult children and their families now.

“Who knows,” said Haala. “I might get my guitar out and start making music again!”