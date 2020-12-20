Sleepy Eye Medical Center opens annex laboratory building for COVID-19 testing

Submitted

From SEMC

Beginning the week of Dec. 21, Sleepy Eye Medical Center will perform COVID-19 tests in a new annex laboratory building, located on the north side of the facility, near the Elm Street emergency entrance to the parking lot.

The annex, built by Stimpert Homes, will serve as a warm, comfortable testing location during the winter months, as opposed to the current drive-up process.

In addition, the annex will keep suspected COVID-19 patients segregated from other patients and staff, providing an additional layer of safety.

“Due to the change of seasons and colder weather, we feel this building will give those patients needing drive-up lab services a safer and more comfortable area to receive care,” said Lorraine Hillesheim, SEMC Laboratory Manager. “It will also provide SEMC lab staff a safer environment to provide these services; out of inclement weather.”

COVID-19 testing will be available, by appointment, during regular lab hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients should park in the designated parking stalls. Additional instructions will be provided at the time of scheduling. All other laboratory tests will continue to be performed in the main facility.

Those in need of a COVID-19 test should call 507-794-3691 to schedule a telehealth appointment with an SEMC provider.