Free food distribution events in New Ulm and Sleepy Eye this weekend

The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be at the Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm on Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at noon. The delivery truck will be carrying 25 pound boxes containing dairy products, meats, and fresh produce for those in need.

Local sponsors include Catholic Charities USA, Diocese of New Ulm, Knights of Columbus, and the Brown County Fairgrounds. The Knights of Columbus will take the lead to aid in distribution and logistics. The Brown County Fairground board is donating the Fairground location as the distribution site and the New Ulm Police Department will aid in traffic control.

The food is free of charge, with no questions asked. Enter the Fairgrounds from the West gate (near Washington School) and proceed toward the grandstand area. The food will be given out until it is gone, starting at noon.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, there is a Free Curbside Meal Distribution at Sleepy Eye Public School from 1 to 3 p.m. (This is like the food distribution held at Thanksgiving time.) Organizers ask that you please do not block the flow of traffic. Meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.