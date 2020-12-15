Sleepy Eye Wide Awakes 4-H club members work on service projects

Submitted

The Sleepy Eye Wide Awakes 4-H club met Sunday, Nov.15 at the Brown County Extension Office for their monthly meeting.

At the meeting 2020 officers received their officer bags—pictured are President Sophie Gustafson and Vice-president Grace Mages with their bags. The club also enjoyed working on two annual service projects that allow the members to use their creativity and crafting skills. The club made Christmas ornaments to donate to the residents of local nursing homes, as well as making Valentines for Veterans. Pictured below is Miah Brown putting together Christmas ornaments.