Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion are worth the wait!

Holiday Lights in Motion has experienced an overwhelming turnout so far this season. Through Sunday night, Dec. 6, over 7,000 vehicles have passed through the lighted loop. The park is open and the display is on 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

During busy times, when vehicles are backed up on the highway, visitors may be re-routed to the Divine Providence service road where traffic will then be directed to the park entrance in a controlled manner. This is what has been recommended by MNDOT and the HLM board feels it is the safest option.

The busiest times at the park have been Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 8 p.m. (especially Saturdays). Local people may want to visit the park on weeknights, or after 8 p.m. on weekends, to avoid the lines.

If you do find yourself waiting a bit, don’t forget to tune your car radio to 89.1 FM to enjoy the music that goes with the light show.

The Holiday Lights in Motion board wants everyone to know they are grateful to all who have visited the event and hope it brings some joy during this trying time.