SEMC to answer vaccine questions, concerns during Facebook Live Event

SEMC

Sleepy Eye Medical Center will host a live video stream on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Drs. Karlyn and Adam Armbruster will be available during the live video to answer questions and share information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We welcome people to send us questions, in advance, by commenting on our Facebook event or by sending us a private message on the Sleepy Eye Medical Center Facebook page. People may also submit questions during the live video,” said Mikayla Bruggeman, Community Relations Coordinator, SEMC.

“We were looking for a fresh, convenient way to give patients the opportunity to ask questions they might have about the COVID-19 vaccine. We hope to provide them with information and resources to aid in the decision-making process,” said Bruggeman. “It’s really important that these conversations take place, and Facebook provides a space for us to engage and gather, virtually, in the midst of a pandemic.”

As always, SEMC welcomes and encourages patients to discuss individual questions and concerns about the vaccine with their healthcare provider.

To visit Sleepy Eye Medical Center’s Facebook page, go to:

facebook.com/Sleepy EyeMedicalCenter.

The video will be available on the SEMC Facebook page, following the live stream, for those who are unable to tune-in.