Sleepy Eye and Brown County health officials urge public to receive flu shots

Both Sleepy Eye Medical Center and Brown County Public Health are offering opportunities for the public to easily receive a flu shot.

BCPH said in their press release: Now, more than ever before, the flu vaccine is extremely important. The seasonal flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza (flu) viruses. The signs and symptoms of the seasonal flu are very similar to that of COVID-19 and they include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

Health officials are urging people to get the flu vaccine to lessen the symptoms.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center has added a family flu shot clinic on Monday, Dec. 14, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Appointments are required, call 794-3691 for scheduling. SEMC reminds that routine annual flu vaccination is recommended for all persons six months and older who do not have contraindications.

Brown County Public Health is hosting a free drive through flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (507)-233-6820. The clinic will be held at the Brown County Community Service Building, located at 1117 Center Street in New Ulm. Multiple people per vehicle is permitted.

For additional information and instructions, feel free to call BCPH at 507-233-6820 or toll free at (888) 359-2809.