Brown County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors ready to represent dairy industry

The Brown County American Dairy Association in conjunction with Midwest Dairy is pleased to announce newly crowned 2021 Princesses and Ambassadors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private, candidate only crowning with lunch, planning meeting and professional development was held at Tauer Dairy on Saturday, Feb. 27.

2021 Brown County Dairy Ambassadors are:

Emma Fischer, a freshman at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School. She is the daughter of Nikki and Darrel Fischer and represents Riverside Dairy.

Gracie Sellner, a sophomore at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School, is the daughter of Loran and Heidi Sellner. She represents her family’s farm, Sellner Dairy.

2021 Brown County Dairy Princesses are:

Sophia Portner, a senior at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School, is the daughter of Tom and Mary Portner. She plans to study Environmental Sustainability at NDSU this fall. Sophia represents her family’s farm, Port-Haven Dairy. Sophia is also Brown County ADA’s returning Princess and longest serving participant.

Sophie Kyllonen, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High School junior, is the daughter of Bruce and Jacki Kyllonen. Sophie currently works for Roseview Dairy.

Elizabeth Griebel, a senior at New Ulm Cathedral High School, is the daughter of Mike and Jenna Griebel. She plans to attend Dordt University this fall majoring in Plant and Animal Science. Her family farm is Griebel Dairy.

Katrina Vogel is the daughter of Amos and Annie Vogel of Morgan. She is currently studying Equine Management and Agribusiness at Ellsworth Community College. Katrina is employed by Roseview Dairy.

This amazing team of girls is looking forward to representing the hardworking dairy farmers of Brown County this year—hopefully in person! If anyone in the community has any promotion ideas or would like to schedule an appearance, please contact Angie Tauer, Princess Coordinator, at adtauer@gmail.com.