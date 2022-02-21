Sleepy Eye FFA members compete at Ag Bowl and Region Proficiency judging

Courtesy Sleepy Eye FFA

Forty Sleepy Eye FFA chapter members competed in several Career Development Events (CDEs) at the SMSU Ag. Bowl on February 11 in Marshall including: Small Animal Vet Science, Forestry, Floriculture, Milk Quality, Best Informed Greenhand, Soils, Meats, and Fish & Wildlife.

The Sleepy Eye Milk Quality Team placed first out of 17 teams. Team members include Katelyn Capacia (1st individual), Megan Sellner (3rd), Rylee Jenissen (4th), and Jace Schauman. In the Milk Qualtiy Contest, students identify cheeses and their characteristics, identify off flavors in milk, and judge dairy vs. non-dairy products as well as identify their milk fat contents. They also take a knowledge test on dairy production, management, and marketing.

The Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) Team took an exam on FFA that included history, officers, facts, and parliamentary procedure. Team members include Lily Kallevig (6th individual), Yanellie Fernandez (8th), Adam Rodriguez, Chloe Howe, Manuelle Poplow, Cadence Okerman, Izzy Kunkel, Noemi Rodriguez, Tim Fulton, and Nolan Weicherding. The team placed second in the contest.

For the Soils Contest, the Sleepy Eye team placed second out of 12 teams; Maddison Helget (2nd individual), Nathan Rathman (7th), and Mackenna Fischer competed for Sleepy Eye FFA. In the soils contest, members judge different soil profiles, and identify soil characteristics, including texture, depths, and erosion potential.

The Floriculture team earned third place out of 27 teams. Team members include Brooke Arneson (3rd individual), Morgan Hoffmann (10th), Presley Bauer and Nayzeth Luna. The Floriculture CDE tests student knowledge of flowers and plants, growing media, fertilizer, greenhouse management, design concepts, and the floriculture industry. They are also tested on their identification skills of annuals, cut flowers, greenhouse crops, and floriculture equipment and tools. The final part of the Floriculture CDE is problem solving dealing with pricing, calculating media and fertilizer, production schedules, floral design, and safety for chemical use.

Other members competed in Small Animal Vet Science and Fish & Wildlife. For Vet Science, Brissa Hernandez, Nora Coulson, Paige Haala, Paige Thoms, Taylor Berkner, and Miah Brown competed. Miah was the top scorer on the team. The Vet Science team members were tested on their knowledge of common pets, pet health, vet science terms and skills, and animal anatomy. An identification of different species including dogs, cats, birds, fish, parasites, rabbits, and other animals kept as pets is also a large part of the contest. The team was 18th out of 36 teams.

The Fish & Wildlife competitors included Jake Price, Jacob Schultz, Abi Hornsby, Mateo Hornsby, and Wyatt Barnes. Jacob was the top scorer on the team. The Fish & Wildlife contest consists of three parts—identification (mammals, fish, birds, insects, reptiles/amphibians), a knowledge test, and a current events activity on lake quality. The team placed 11th out of 32 teams.

The Forestry Team members included Hannah Meyer, Sam Price, Daniel Armstrong, and Jaelynn Schauman. Daniel earned top scorer on the Sleepy Eye team and the team was fourth out of nine teams. For the forestry contest, members identify trees, wood, and tools used in the forestry industry; measure trees, take a forestry exam, solve business management problems, and use a compass and pacing to figure out the bearing and distance.

For Meats, the team members identified the different cuts of beef, pork, and lamb. Team members are Trevor Rathman, Maria Galaviz-Camacho, Gavin Fischer, Yuridia Fernandez, and Alex Confer. The team placed 15th out of 23 teams. Maria was the top scorer on the team.

(By Leisha Martinez, Chapter Reporter)

Region FFA Results Announced, Clean Sweep for Sleepy Eye FFA

The Region VI FFA interviews for Proficiency Award applicants were held on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences (SAE), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Nationally, students can compete for awards in nearly 50 areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members that are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.

Five Sleepy Eye members completed Proficiency Applications and each placed first in Region VI: Morgan Hoffmann – Ag. Communications, Emma Fischer – Dairy Production Placement, Jake Price - Landscape Management, Adam Johnson - Poultry Production, Isaac Lendt – Swine Production Entrepreneurship.

The Proficiency Applications will now go to the state level and judging will take place in March.