Sleepy Eye school district COVID cases greatly reduced

After having to report on Jan. 19 that there were nearly 90 cases of COVID-19 in the school, Superintendent John Cselovszki was pleased to report at the Feb. 9 school board meeting there were only five current cases—two staff, two elementary students and one high school student. The January numbers had prompted a mask mandate at the school, which was allowed to expire as planned on Feb. 1.

Cselovszki was not so pleased to tell the board that he'd been notified by Southern Minnesota Behavior Health (SMBH) the prior week, that due to staffing issues they would not be able to fulfill their agreement to provide school-based mental health to the school district. Cselovszki said SMBH asked the state to release them from the contract and the state gave the permission. Cselovszki said it was very disappointing to him but he is exploring other options as the need for mental health services for students is great.

Cselovszki also reported the joint Football Coop committee met and worked on finalizing the joint agreement between public school and St. Mary's. He hopes to have a Coop agreement for approval at the March board meeting. Fall 2022 the junior high football programs will be combined and the following year the community will have one varsity football team.

Cselovszki thanked the board members for their service, and in light of the coming Minnesota School Board Recognition Week [next week] he presented the board members with certificates of appreciation that noted their dedication to the students and public education in Minnesota.

The board approved the high school principal contract for the 2021-2023 school years reflecting a 2% increase at $113,721 for 2021-22 and $115,995 for 2022-2023.

The board approved a request by the softball program to conduct a fundraiser that consists of asking for financial contributions rather than selling a product.

The next meeting of the District 84 Board of Education is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.