River Valley Speech team begins competitive season, four Sleepy Eye students on team

Courtesy River Valley Speech team

The River Valley Speech team kicked off their tournament season on Saturday, Feb. 5 with a small group competing in the Worthington Trojan tournament. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s competitive speech season had to be completed virtually. Therefore, for the majority of the speakers competing this season, this was their first ever “in-person” speech tournament.

River Valley had10 speakers competing and several new-to-speech students observing. The duo interpretation team consisting of seventh grader, Leo Hovland, and eighth grader, Lily Pingeon, were first place champions in their category. Fourth place ribbons went to Springfield sophomore, Kiera Lafferty in prose, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s junior, Samantha Ibberson in poetry, and Sleepy Eye Public School freshman, Lily Kallevig in extemporaneous reading. Abigail Schwartz, a junior from St. Mary received fifth place honors in original oratory. Springfield eighth grader, Aubree Paplow placed sixth in prose, while St. Mary’s junior, CJ Surprenant placed sixth in extemporaneous speaking. Receiving red ribbons were Springfield eighth grader, Kali Nachreiner in humorous, and Springfield seventh graders Paisley Junker and Ayvah Wendt, in humorous and prose, respectively.

Next the team will compete at the Mankato Loyola tournament. This year’s River Valley Speech team consists of fourteen students from Springfield Public School, three students from Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s School and one student from Sleepy Eye Public School and is led by head coach, Darcy Hoyt and assistant coach, Brianna Jensen.