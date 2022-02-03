Teachers innovate to help students learn by experience

It's long been an accepted thought in education that students have different learning styles. Some students react well to reading textbooks and listening to lectures to absorb the information a course covers. Some students have better results when they experience the lesson in a more hands-on way. Reinforcing classroom lessons with real experiences—learning by doing—is an excellent way to keep students interested in what they're learning and invested in the outcome. Following are stories of how two local teachers have expanded classroom lessons to include the "real thing."

Apartment aids in leaning life skills

Sleepy Eye Public School Special Education instructor Nichole Krenz teaches Life Skills, a class designed for K-12 students. As the name implies, Krenz works with students on practical life and social skills. This year the students in the class range from 1st grade to 10th grade, with several in the junior high age group and Krenz has added a component she's long wanted to have available for the students—a simulated apartment.

"I took part of a classroom and made it like a little apartment," Krenz said. "It has a bed, nightstand, mini fridge and large table, and an area for hanging clothes. The students work on making the bed, cleaning, dusting, cooking, laundry, and other life skills in the apartment. I’m preparing them for living on their own and having their own apartment."

Of the developing apartment, Krenz said, "It’s a work in progress, but something I have wanted for a long time."

In addition to learning about doing housework, the students also have the opportunity to prepare meals that need more than the microwave in the "apartment." They use the kitchens in the FACS classroom for those meals.

As an example, Krenz said the students work together to make an entire Thanksgiving dinner in November. Less elaborate but just as educational, the students prepare a meal each week. They take turns reading the recipe and doing the various tasks required to make the meal.

Krenz said there are some things they need to make the apartment life lessons even better. They need some kitchen supplies, such as cooking pans, utensils, plates, etc. They'd be happy to have nice donated items or financial donations to allow them to purchase the things they need. A good suggestion for those who would like to donate is to give gift cards to business places where these items can be purchased — this would allow the students to take part in shopping for and choosing what they need. The same is true for groceries. The food budget is tight for the weekly meals that the students prepare. Gift cards would allow the students to go grocery shopping and experience paying for their choices.

Krenz said the students in Life Skills also experience the work world with jobs around school. The main job the students have is helping to manage the three pop machines in the school. The students are in charge of stocking the machines, taking inventory for ordering purposes, and counting the money. Some students also find volunteer opportunities to assist other classroom teachers with a variety of tasks.

Anyone with questions on how they can assist in the development of the Life Skills classroom "apartment" and the lessons learned there, may contact Krenz at nichole.krenz@sleepyeye.mntm.org

Students investors ride the stock market roller coaster

St. Mary's high school social studies teacher, Nick Kaminsky, teaches about the stock market and investing in his Economics class. This year the students in Economics are applying what they learn in class to invest in the stock market—invest with real money.

"This past summer, a generous donor and friend of mine gave us $10,000 for my economics students to practice investing in the stock market," said Kaminsky. "The conditions were that any money they earned could be used for something to be decided by the class, but that any money they lost would have to be paid back in extra hours of community service."

Kaminsky divided the students into two teams, with each team getting half of the money to invest. He set up an account for each team on the investing app, Robinhood.

"Throughout the week, students are expected to research investment ideas to present at their weekly team meetings," said Kaminsky. "The teams then decide on which investments to make, fill out a form with the details, and I make the investments for them."

To get the students' perspective on this opportunity, arrangements were made to meet several students in the auditorium during class on Jan. 19. The students who volunteered to be interviewed were senior Laurence Simonsen and juniors Kaden Ryer, Abigail Schwartz, Samantha Ibberson, and John Miller. As often (usually) happens when this writer conducts an interview, interest in the topic and the back and forth of conversation, seem to take precedence over taking notes. Trust me, all the students contributed to the conversation, however the lack of notes prevents actual quotes.

The students agreed that having the opportunity to invest real money made studying the stock market much more interesting than they might have found it through normal classroom lessons. Asked how they know how to research companies, they assured me Mr. Kaminsky taught them in class—along with other details of how the stock market works.

The students said they'd thoroughly learned that one lesson we all hear of so often, "Buy low, sell high." Now they are experiencing the difficulties in knowing when that might be. They win some, they lose some. Adding to their puzzle, they are somewhat forced to ignore that other rule: "don't look, leave it alone" as their short time frame means they buy and sell each week.

Although Mr. Kaminsky makes the investments for the teams, the students indicated they were interested in investing personally after learning how with this class. A person must be 18 to set up an account in Robinhood, and Simonsen said he'd already done so. Other students said their parents set up accounts for them so they are also already investing their own money.

What kind of research helps the students with investment decisions? Besides reading about individual companies, they've learned that "everything" affects the stock market. They said they've learned to follow national and international news, they know the Fed is going to raise interest rates. They've seen how this type of action quickly affects their investments. (And, they don't have time to leave it alone! The school year will be over before they now it.)

Kaminsky explained that following the donor's stipulations, any profits the students make can be spent in a way decided by the investing team, but any losses they incur must be paid back in the form of extra community service hours.

"I set the rate for community service at $10 an hour," he said. "So, for example, if a team loses $300, the 10 students on that team would need to each put in an additional three hours of community service."

So, either way, someone comes out ahead. Or maybe, everyone comes out ahead. The students are way ahead of many people when it comes to knowledge about investing. If they lose money, some other entity will gain needed volunteer service (another win for the students' development) and if they make money they'll probably win by giving it away!

Kaminsky said the idea behind this project is that the students will be much more focused on the the concepts they study in economics if they have an immediate, real-world application. Based on the enthusiasm of his students, it appears to have worked.