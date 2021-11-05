Sleepy Eye FFA students attend the 94th National FFA Convention

Courtesy Sleepy Eye FFA

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The 94th National FFA Convention took place from Oct. 26 to 30 in Indianapolis, Indiana. In attendance were over 50,000 FFA members from around the country, along with some of Sleepy Eye's dedicated members. The city was encompassed with the colors of blue and gold as FFA members spread the message of agriculture. Members also learned how to be successful in life and met many new members from across the nation.

Nine Sleepy Eye FFA members attended the National Convention — Erika Lozano, Hailey Meinert, Miah Brown, Presley Bauer, Katelyn Capacia, Adam Johnson, Alex Joramo, Gunny Coulson, and Lee Wahlborg. Ms. Katie Emmett was the chaperone for the trip.

Students were exposed to an agricultural-based career expo, heard dynamic speakers, and were inspired by energetic and motivating general sessions at the largest annual student convention in the country.

During the convention, the Sleepy Eye FFA was named a Three Star National Chapter for growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture activities that the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter highlighted in their National Chapter Award application. Three stars is the highest ranking out of 1, 2, or 3 stars being awarded by National FFA. Officers Katelyn Capacia and Presley Bauer accepted this award on behalf of our chapter.

Along with the FFA Convention, members were given the opportunity to attend several tours in Indiana. The tours included Broken Wagon Bison, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ozark Fisheries, and Not Just Popcorn. The convention also featured a country music concert, a rodeo, and a hypnotist show. Sleepy Eye members were able to get great hands-on learning experiences and opportunities while making lots of memories.

While at the convention all of the Sleepy Eye FFA members took time to work behind the scenes at the KNUJ Media Booth. They assisted Jim Bartels in interviewing different FFA Chapters around the state of Minnesota about their convention experiences and FFA activities. Our members were also interviewed on the radio about their own experiences and activities they are participating in for FFA.

The Sleepy Eye FFA wants to thank our Sleepy Eye Ag. Boosters, local businesses, and the Sleepy Eye School district for supporting our FFA chapter and providing the chance for our members to attend the convention. Without their support, our members would not have opportunities like these.

By Brooke Arneson, Chapter Reporter