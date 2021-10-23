Huiras and Helget are Lions Club Students of the Month for September

Staff report

Julia Helget, St. Mary's High School

Julia is a busy athlete, involved in volleyball, hockey, softball, and cheerleading. She is also in band and pep band and the school musical productions. Julia is a member of the YES! Team, Student Council and Minnesota Honor Society—serving as Historian for Student Council and MHS. Julia volunteers as a Mass Server and sings in church choir. Julia woks as a babysitter, lifeguard and swimming instructor.

Julia said her family and school have instilled the values of loving unconditionally and living by her faith. "I believe I make an impact by showing love and happiness at every possible occasion . . . and strive to keep the faith and share it with others."

Julia said her Gabby has had the biggest influence on her life because she values kindness and generosity shown through service to the community. "She [also] taught me to persevere even when times are tough and to be yourself no matter what."

Parents: Bill and Jenny Helget

Future plans: Julia plans to enroll in a 6-8 year college program in the medical field or psychological sciences and disorders.

Free time activities: Practicing athletic skills, sewing, baking, scrapbooking, boating and water sports at the lake.

Jackson Huiras, Sleepy Eye High School

Jackson is active in sports and school organizations. He serves on the Student Council and is Co-President of the student body. He belongs to Honor Society, FFA and Knowledge Bowl, participates in school musicals ("Frozen" this fall) and plays football and baseball. Jackson volunteers to tutor math students and helps with Holiday Lights in Motion. He works for Hoffmann Landscaping & Curbing Co.

Jackson said he is determined and passionate about everything he tries or does and as a self-starter he takes initiative and opportunity to succeed even when he struggles, "I never give up."

Jackson said his mom has been a great influence on his life. "She has been by my side throughout my life, supporting and encouraging me to be successful. My mother is a huge inspiration to me because she showed me anything is possible."

Parents: Jennifer Thiesen and Corey Huiras

Future plans: Jackson plans to attend college to study accounting and business management and also to play D-III baseball.

Free time activities: Hanging out with friends to hunt, fish, and play sports and also go the weight room. Jackson also enjoys tutoring other students.