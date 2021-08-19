Berkner is Teacher of the Year

Each year at the start of the school year the Sleepy Eye Education Association announces their choice for Teacher of the Year. For many years SEEA President Mindy Berkner made the presentation. This year was different for two reasons. Berkner has passed the President torch to Kate Nelson, and this year Berkner is the Teacher of the Year. Berkner's years of teaching at Sleepy Eye High School and her dedication as SEEA President and as an excellent teacher were all mentioned when the awards was presented at the first teacher workshop day, Monday, Aug. 16.

Her nominator included these words: "Mindy's unending dedication to teaching makes her the best candidate for this award. She has touched the lives of countless students, teachers, administrators, EA union works, and more. Mindy offers the kind of teaching, support, and guidance that anyone would consider a successful career as a teacher. She deserves to be the teacher of the year, because she has been this many years over. I have been nothing but impressed with her quality of teaching and dedication she has for her career."