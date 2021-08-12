Dyckman Free Library wraps up summer reading program

Lisa Steffl, Library Director

The 2021 Summer Reading Program was a whimsical “Tails and Tales” theme that was enjoyed by the kids and library staff. Sarah Hinderman organized the reading program into eight fun-filled weeks with a different focus each week. The weeks alternated between fairy 'tales' and animal 'tails' themes. A couple of the most popular were Jack and the Beanstalk (grow your own beanstalk and watch the library’s bean stalk reach enormous height) and Pet Week with kittens and a visit from a local veterinarian.

Approximately 130 kids signed up to read 15 to 30 minutes a day, five times a week for ALL eight weeks, to earn a free book to keep and $5 in cash. About 75% of the kids completed the challenge — good job kids! As an extra incentive, each week’s completed bookmark of minutes read were entered into a drawing for a special prize which resulted in eight happy winners along the way to the final prize. Our goal at the library was to keep the kids motivated to read throughout the summer to encourage a love of reading and to maintain what they learned in school.

The Sleepy Eye Dyckman Free Library offered eight weeks of fun, including arts and crafts take home projects to supplement the week’s theme and several guest readers at story time such as the Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty, Max Meine from SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, Dr. Jason Beyer from Riverside Animal Clinic and the Brown County Dairy Princess with a calf from Porthaven Dairy. Story time was held twice a week until July 30 and will continue now to be on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. We also offered 3-D pen activities four days during the program. Special programming includied The Zoo Man from Sleepy Eye who kicked off the Summer Reading Program on June 1, followed by musical entertainers The Jolly Pops on July 1, and CLIMB Theatre on July 23. We were very pleased with the program turn out and positive feedback about the take-home projects. We are looking forward to next year’s theme…..Oceans of Possibilities!