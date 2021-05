Scholarships and awards presented to St. Mary’s seniors

The annual Senior Awards Program at St. Mary’s High School was held on Wednesday, May 19. Awards and scholarships were presented to the following seniors.

Senior awards

Auxilium Christianorum Awards—Jacob Lux and Sophia Portner.

Gold Cord (3.75 to 4.0 GPA) - Megan Ahlness, Joseph Fischer, Maryanne Larsen, Mckenna Larson, Sophia Portner, Kayla Schroepfer, Regina Surprenant, Sydney Windschitl.

Silver Cord (3.50 to 3.74 GPA) - Emma Currans, Kyle Goblirsch, Jacob Lux, Riley Strate, Emily Weiss.

White Cord (3.0 to 3.49 GPA) - Bradley Balko, John Balko, Vanessa Goblirsch, Spencer Hoffman, Patrick Hoffmann, Leah Miller.

President's Education Award: Megan Ahlness, Joseph Fischer, Mckenna Larson, Maryanne Larsen, Jacob Lux, Sophia Portner, Kayla Schroepfer, Regina Surprenant, Sydney Windschitl.

Senior scholarships

Lion’s Club Student of the Year - $250, Jacob Lux.

Kaylie Hogue Memorial Scholarship - $500, Joey Fischer.

Tyler Hadley Athletic Achievement Award - $500, Emily Weiss.

Hansen Family Memorial Scholarship - $1,000, Emily Weiss.

Murthy Medical Scholarship - $500, Sydney Windschitl, Emily Weiss, Maryanne Larsen.

John Mangen Scholarships - $500, Jacob Lux and Emily Weiss.

Catholic United Financial - $300, Patrick Hoffmann.

L.A. Amundson Scholarships - Megan Ahlness, Anthony Helget, Trista Ibberson, Sophia Portner, Calen Schumacher, Kayla Schroepfer.

Americana Community Bank - $1,000, Sydney Windschitl.

SouthPoint Foundation Scholarship - $1,000, Regina Suprenant.

Richard and Mary Lou Mathiowetz Family Scholarships - $1,000, Joey Fischer, Sophia Portner, Regina Surprenant, Emily Weiss.

Miss Sleepy Eye Scholarship - Leah Miller.

American Legion Award - $200, Jacob Lux.

Red Cross Scholarship - $250, Emily Weiss; Red Cross Leadership Cords - Leah Miller, Kayla Schroepfer.

Brown County Rural Electric Trust Scholarship - $250, Megan Ahlness, Jacob Lux, Sophia Portner.

Gordie Osmonson Scholarship - $500, Megan Ahlness.

Charlie Hale Scholarship - $100, Jacob Lux.

Wayne Pelzel Scholarship - $1,000, Leah Miller.

Denis and Lynn Goblirsch Memorial Scholarship - $300, Maryanne Larsen.

Sue Winschitl Memorial Scholarship - $500, Emma Currans.

Rick Losleben Memorial Scholarship - $500, Spencer Hoffman.

Nicole Fuchs Memorial Scholarship - $1,000, Mckenna Larson, Emily Weiss.

Drifters Memorial Scholarship - $1,000, Sophia Portner.

Miller Sellner Scholarship - $3,000/semester tuition and tool assistance, Patrick Hoffmann.

Payton Adams Hustle Award - $500, Trent Steffensmeier, Sydney Windschitl.

New Ulm Area Sports Fishermen EE Mecklenburg Environmental Scholarship - Sophia Portner.