Sleepy Eye High School seniors honored

On Wednesday evening, April 28, members of the Sleepy Eye High School Senior Class were honored at the Gold Cord and Scholarship program.

Students awarded Gold Cords were: Kadon Strong, Lexanna Lazatin, Colten Havemeier, McKenna Strong, Stephanie Fernandez, Kegan Heiderscheidt, McKenna Dockter, Jack Nelson, David Gonzalez, Luis Lopez, Jasmyne Windschitl, Morgan Klein, Tasha Martinez, Allen Arneson, Megan Stevens, Yenesis Cardenas, Mason Thoms.

Awards and Scholarships

American Legion, $200: McKenna Dockter

American Red Cross, $250: McKenna Strong

Class of 1964, $750: Allen Arneson, Stephanie Fernandez, David Gonzalez, Megan Stevens, McKenna Strong

Lilly Fischer, 4-year $5,000, 2-year $2500: 2-year: Colten Havemeier, Tasha Martinez; 4-year: David Gonzalez, Jasmyne Windschitl

Farmer Scholarship, $3,000 for 4 years: Allen Arneson, Kegan Heiderscheidt, Morgan Klein, McKenna Strong, Kadon Strong, Lexanna Lazatin

Hilbert Hansen, $200: McKenna Dockter, Kegan Heiderscheidt

Kaylie Hogue Memorial Scholarship, $500: Lexanna Lazatin

Tyler Hadley Memorial Scholarship, $500: Kegan Heiderscheidt

John and Barb Ladd Memorial Scholarship, $750: Tasha Martinez

John Mangen Memorial Scholarship, $500: McKenna Strong, Kegan Heiderscheidt

Lions Club Award: Morgan Klein

Mathiowetz Scholarship, $1,000: Kadon Strong, McKenna Strong

Trades Prep Scholarship, $1,500: Colten Havemeier, Trisha Ludewig, Tasha Martinez, Alyssa Romberg

Steinke Scholarship, $500: McKenna Dockter

Nuvera Scholarship, $500: Lexanna Lazatin

SEEA Scholarship, $500: Allen Arneson

Sleepy Eye Foundation Scholarship, $750: Kegan Heiderscheidt, Yenesis Cardenas, Kadon Strong, Lexanna Lazatin

Sue Windschitl Scholarship, $1,000: Stephanie Fernandez

Sleepy Eye Servicemen’s Club Scholarship, $1,000: McKenna Strong, Allen Arneson

Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500: Allen Arneson

Miss Sleepy Eye Scholarships: McKenna Dockter, McKenna Strong

Roger Marti Scholarship, $1,000: Trisha Ludewig

Cindy Seifert Scholarship, $1,000: Stephanie Fernandez