Sleepy Eye Public School 4th graders plant tree for Arbor Day

Submitted

Arbor Day is normally celebrated in Sleepy Eye with a wonderful program for local 4th graders put on by the City of Sleepy Eye. This year, however, COVID-19 restrictions didn't allow for the program to take place.

It's hard to top the city’s program with Mayor Pelzel’s jokes and history, expert knowledge of planting trees, and the special Arbor Day performances by the students.

Sleepy Eye Public School’s 4th grade students did their best to celebrate their own Arbor Day on April 30 by planting a sugar maple in front of the school.

Students learned the history and importance of Arbor Day and then planted their own tree. Teacher Mindy Hardin said the students will get to watch their tree grow over the years to come and possibly recreate the picture by the tree when they graduate.