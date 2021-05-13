Americana gives special congratulations to 2021 grads
Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
Americana Community Bank is displaying the lawn signs they had made for all of the high school seniors in Sleepy Eye. The bank did this last year, as a special recognition for these seniors who were not having many of their traditional events. It was so rewarding and so much fun, ACB repeated the project for the Class of 2021. The seniors will receive the personalized signs for display at their own homes.