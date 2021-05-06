Mathiowetz chooses South Dakota State University

St. Mary's junior Madison Mathiowetz announced her commitment to continue her education and basketball career at South Dakota State University in Brookings. She’ll join the Jackrabbits after graduation a year from now. Maddie said she’s been recruited by colleges for a couple years and recently decided she’d found the right fit with SDSU: “They have a super successful women’s basketball program and recruit good kids,” she said.

Maddie is looking forward to playing with the Knights her senior year which she expects will be another successful one for her and her teammates.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and thankful for the support of my family, coaches, and teammates along the way!” she said. Maddie said she is leaning toward a pre-med track at SDSU and looks forward to focusing both on academics and basketball.