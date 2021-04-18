SEHS Knowledge Bowl team competes in State Tournament

Submitted

The 2021 Knowledge Bowl state tournament looked very different this year. Normally, teams who qualify travel to a resort in Brainerd for the competition—unfortunately, this year that couldn't happen. Instead, the teams got together in smaller groups and held the state tournament meet virtually.

The Sleepy Eye High School team of Adam Johnson, Stephanie Fernandez, Alex Joramo, Gunny Coulson, and Brooke Arneson qualified for the state tournament by placing second at the Regional meet in March.

On Friday, they started the day in last place after the written round, but kept their spirits high as they knew that they could only get better. After four rounds, the Sleepy Eye team ended the day in 17th place out of 24 teams.

The day didn't end as well as the team hoped, but they all knew it was a huge accomplishment to qualify at the state level. The state tournament was the last meet for senior Stephanie Fernandez, but the rest of this team—who have been together since 7th grade—will have a few more years to get back to state.

Coaches Mindy Berkner and Alyssa Stevensen enjoyed watching their team compete. One of the few positives that came with the changes this year was that the coaches got to sit and really watch how their teams interact with each other and how they come up with their answers. Berkner and Stevensen said the end is always bittersweet, but the Knowledge Bowl season had many positives that will be taken into next year.